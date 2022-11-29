NFL World Reacts To Rams' Christmas Day Ticket Plans

Los Angeles, CA - January 30: Rams free safety Eric Weddle waves to fans after the Rams beat the 49ers 20-17 during the NFC Championships at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

When the NFL scheduled Broncos-Rams in Los Angeles on Christmas Day, it did so anticipating a marquee matchup.

Instead, both teams are 3-8 and going nowhere. As a result, the Rams are worried about SoFi Stadium being empty on December 25.

To combat this, they are reportedly attempting to get season ticket holders to donate their seats to charity.

"Sensing both low interest from season-ticket holders and meager secondary market demand for Broncos (3-8) at Rams (3-8) at 1:30pm PT on Christmas Day (also the seventh day of Hannukah) the Rams are incentivizing their fans to donate tickets to one of 28 eligible charities," writes Ben Fischer of the Sports Business Journal.

This isn't a bad idea in principle, but it doesn't mean the Rams aren't getting some grief for the situation on social media.

"How embarrassing. I mean it’s a good idea but you just won the Super Bowl. Fair weather fans is what it sounds like to me," one man wrote.

"When you think about it, it's wild the NFL immediately bought into the Broncos suddenly becoming a Super Bowl contender/favorite just because of Russell Wilson," another fan countered. "Like sure the team couldn't have gotten much worse but there was no guarantee Wilson was gonna completely change things."

"The NFL doesn’t make many mistakes, but relocating two franchises to L.A is one," said a third fan. "L.A is a lukewarm market for the NFL and the Rams should be the only team there since it owns SoFi. Chargers should’ve stayed in SD or move to another market."

"The defending Super Bowl Champions, ladies and gentlemen. Please tell me about how St. Louis couldn't support an NFL team," a fourth person interjected.

"After a ring?" questioned a fifth person.

The Rams and Broncos will kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET on Christmas Day on CBS and Nickelodeon.