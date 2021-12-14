NFL World Reacts To Cooper Kupp’s Dominant Season

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp turned in another brilliant performance on Monday night, hauling in 13 passes for 123 yards and a touchdown. It was the eight game this season that he had at least 100 receiving yards.

With four weeks remaining in the regular season, Kupp already has 113 catches for 1,489 yards and 12 touchdowns. It’s very evident that he has a strong connection with Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Even though Kupp might not be the most flashy wideout in the NFL, there’s no doubt he has been the most productive one.

After watching Kupp dismantle the Cardinals’ secondary on Monday night, the NFL world collectively decided to officially label him the best wide receiver in football this year.

“Is it possible the NFL’s best receiver is now a former 3rd-rounder out of Eastern Washington who ran a 4.62 40??? You cannot argue with Cooper Kupp’s NFL-leading numbers, which say, ‘Absolutely he is.’ Impossible,” Fox Sports’ Skip Bayless tweeted.

ESPN’s Field Yates put Kupp’s dominant season into perspective on Tuesday morning by showing how many fantasy points he averages per game.

“He’s averaging 25.80 fantasy points per game,” Yates said. “The only receiver to ever average more in a full 16 (or 17) game season is Jerry Rice with 25.88 in 1995. Kupp is unreal.”

Cooper Kupp is currently on pace for:

– 148 catches

– 1,947 receiving yards

Some of the statistics coming out this Tuesday about Kupp’s production seem almost fake. For example, Kupp has more receiving yards this season than all the wide receivers on the Eagles combined.

At this point, it’s all about whether or not Kupp can break a few records before this season comes to a close. He’s been so effective that it would be surprising if he doesn’t make history.

90+ yards receiving in 9 straight games: Michael Irvin 1995

Odell Beckham, Jr. 2014

In 2012, Calvin Johnson set the record for receiving yards (1,964) in a regular season. It’ll be tough for Kupp to beat that number, but it’s not impossible.

Kupp will be back in action for the Rams this Sunday against the Seahawks. He had seven catches for 92 yards in the team’s first matchup this season.