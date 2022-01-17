NFL World Reacts To Rams Monday Roster News

The Rams have officially placed safety Eric Weddle on the active roster for Monday’s game against the Cardinals.

Weddle came out of retirement last week for the Rams and is on track to play for the first time in two years. He was originally signed to the practice squad and called it “an opportunity of a lifetime.”

Weddle last played in the NFL for the Rams in 2019 and finished with 108 total tackles (69 solo) along with four passes defended.

Before that, he was with the Ravens for three seasons and his best season with them came in 2016. He finished with 89 total tackles (48 solo), as well as one sack, a forced fumble, and 13 passes defended.

Weddle will be taking the place of Taylor Rapp, who won’t be able to go on Monday due to a concussion. Rapp started in 17 games for L.A. this season and was one of the team’s best players on defense.

The NFL world has had mixed reactions to this latest Weddle news.

This man is literally 37 years old 😭 https://t.co/oqQP2Bazme — Hot Take Tabor (@JT25Saints) January 17, 2022

The winner of this contest will go to Tampa Bay next weekend to take on the Bucs.

Kickoff will be at 8:15 p.m. ET.