Unfortunately, Odell Beckham Jr. suffered a torn ACL in the Super Bowl this past February. Though that injury may affect his value as a free agent, the Los Angeles Rams still have a lot of confidence in his abilities.

During an appearance on Sirius XM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio, Rams head coach Sean McVay made it very clear that he wants to keep Beckham on the roster.

“Odell is somebody that we want to continue to work with,” McVay told Schein. “I can’t say enough about him as a teammate, as a person. I really love him, cherish our relationship that we were able to establish and develop, and I’m hopeful that there will be many more years to come with us working together.”

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport recently announced that Los Angeles would like to re-sign Beckham. McVay’s recent comments certainly line up with Rapoport’s report.

Most fans would like to see Beckham stay in Los Angeles in large part because he was successful there.

“He did better than i thought he would there… he should stay there he fits in there,” one fan said.

“I want him to come home, but LA is elite,” another fan said.

Beckham finished the regular season with 27 catches for 305 yards and five touchdowns. He was excellent in the postseason, hauling in 21 passes for 288 yards and two scores.

