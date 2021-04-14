Los Angeles Rams star defensive tackle Aaron Donald is known for being one of the most dominant players on the defensive side of the ball.

Unfortunately, what makes him so great on the field could be a major problem for him off the field – his strength. Donald is facing serious charges stemming from an alleged assault that reportedly took place recently.

Donald is reportedly facing criminal charges for allegedly assaulting a man named DeVincent Spriggs. The incident allegedly happened at an after-hours club between 3 and 4 a.m. EST on Sunday morning.

Spriggs reportedly suffered a concussion, a swollen eye and an arm injury. He received 16 stitches above his eye.

Football fans on Twitter all agreed it’s not a smart decision to get into an altercation with Donald – voluntary or otherwise.

While fans on Twitter had fun with the news, it’s not great for Donald. The Rams already announced a statement about the alleged altercation.

In a statement from the team via NFL insider Josina Anderson, the Rams said they are “aware of the reports” that have been released. The team said they will be collecting information but have no further comment.

We’ll have to wait and see if the NFL hands out a punishment to Donald.