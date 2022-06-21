NFL World Reacts To The Odell Beckham Injury News

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams catches the ball in the second quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Odell Beckham Jr. played such a pivotal role in the Los Angeles Rams' championship run last season. Unfortunately, he suffered a torn ACL in the process.

Despite how well Beckham played, he remains a free agent at this time. To make matters worse, the latest update on his status isn't exactly going to help his cause.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, there's a real possibility Beckham might not be a full-go until November.

“Beckham could take his time here because talking to teams, they don’t expect Beckham to be healthy until October or maybe even November, as far as ‘full-go’ back from that ACL,” Fowler said on Get Up. “So Beckham can take his time, maybe even wait until the first couple of weeks of the season, see who’s hot, who needs a receiver. He will likely go to a contender.”

This isn't an ideal timeline for Beckham because he'll miss a good portion of the regular season, but Rams fans aren't surprised by this report from Fowler.

In fact, Rams fans are still hopeful the front office can re-sign Beckham later this year.

"Give the guy a chance," one fan tweeted. "You know he's a warrior."

The fans in Los Angeles aren't the only ones campaigning for Beckham to return. Rams wideout Cooper Kupp has made his stance on this topic very clear.

"We talk a lot. I want him back," Kupp told The Spun. "I want him to be a part of the Los Angeles Rams. We’ll have him come pursue a Super Bowl with us again. He was just such a great teammate, such a great person, incredible football player. I learned a ton from him. I want him to come back so bad, but that’s something that they’re working through."

Do you think Beckham will return to the Rams?