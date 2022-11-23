NFL World Reacts To The Rams' Quarterback Decision

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris (L) and head coach Sean McVay (R) of the Los Angeles Rams watch action during a game against the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Moments ago, the Rams officially ruled out Matthew Stafford for this Sunday's game against the Chiefs. That means Virginia alum Bryce Perkins is on track to start at quarterback.

Perkins, 25, signed with the Rams as an undrafted rookie in 2020. He appeared in last Sunday's game against the Saints, completing 5-of-10 pass attempts for 64 yards.

It has been reported by several media outlets that Perkins will receive reps with the first-team offense in practice this week.

Unless something unforeseen happens in the next few days, Perkins will be the No. 1 quarterback on the depth chart for the Rams. That's not ideal for the reigning Super Bowl champions.

"From NFL gold to garbage in one season," Brad Evans of Bally Sports said.

"Lions getting a top 5 pick lol," one fan commented.

Another person tweeted, "Someone finally gonna pass to Allen Robinson?"

Perkins was a dynamic playmaker at the collegiate level. He finished his Virginia career with 6,210 passing yards, 1,692 rushing yards and 67 total touchdowns.

The odds will be stacked against Perkins, make no mistake about it. That being said, this Sunday's game is a golden opportunity for him to showcase his skillset to the rest of the league.