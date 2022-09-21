NFL World Reacts To The Rams' Suspension News

Inglewood, California January 30, 2022: Fans cheer during the NFC Championship at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood Sunday. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The hits just keep on coming for the Los Angeles Rams. Moments ago, it was announced that tight end Brycen Hopkins has been suspended for three games.

Hopkins received a three-game suspension from the NFL for violating the league's policy on "substances of abuse."

The Rams drafted Hopkins in 2020. The fourth-round pick out of Purdue has just one career reception.

Hopkins will now join a long list of Rams players who are out for Week 3 and beyond.

At this point, Rams fans are just glad the team was able to win the Super Bowl last season.

Not only will the Rams be without Hopkins for this weekend's game against the Arizona Cardinals, they'll be missing Kyren Williams, J.J. Koski, Troy Hill, Daniel Hardy, Tremayne Anchrum Jr. and Quentin Lake.

The next few weeks will be a challenge for Sean McVay and the Rams. They'll try to stay afloat in the NFC while lacking legitimate depth.