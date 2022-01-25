NFL World Reacts To The Rams’ Ticket Controversy

When the Rams and 49ers met at SoFi Stadium in Week 18, it felt like a road game for the home team. In an effort to make sure that doesn’t happen during the NFC Championship Game, the Rams tried restricting ticket sales to people living in the Los Angeles era.

As you’d expect, 49ers fans weren’t happy the Rams placed a restriction on ticket sales. There are plenty of 49ers fans who want to go to Los Angeles to watch their team play for a Super Bowl berth.

Several fans went on social media this week to voice their frustrations with the way the Rams have handled ticket sales for the NFC Championship.

“If you want to get tickets to the 49ers Rams game get them from StubHub do not go to Ticketmaster Ticketmaster is asking for a upload of driver’s license and blocking fans that don’t live in Los Angeles…. In a attempt to stop a 49er takeover in the stands go StubHub,” a 49ers fan tweeted.

“Yo, I’m calling the Rams out right now. Y’all are really trying to block ticket sales to anyone outside the greater Los Angeles area? Y’all scared? If you are having trouble filling your own stadium with your fans for the Conference championship, maybe get better fans,” another 49ers fan said.

Even former 49ers star Joe Staley commented on this situation.

“If you Rams fans want to sell your tickets – I’ll buy them. Just DO NOT sell them to your own team PLEASE,” Staley tweeted.

This restriction has finally been lifted, which means 49ers fans could potentially buy tickets from resellers.

We’ll find out just how many 49ers fans purchased tickets on Sunday night.