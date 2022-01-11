NFL World Reacts To The Significant Rams Injury News

Over the weekend, the Los Angeles Rams suffered an overtime loss to the San Francisco 49ers in overtime by a final score of 27-24.

The loss, coupled with wins by the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, sent the Rams from the No. 2 seed to the No. 4 seed. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the only bad news for the team.

Earlier Monday afternoon, Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters that star safety Fuller will miss the remainder of the season because of an ankle injury.

It’s a massive blow to a Rams team that could be without fellow safety Taylor Rapp next weekend as well. The Rams placed Rapp into concussion protocol and he might not be ready to suit up for the Wild Card round.

Fans know it’s a significant blow to the defense. However, even Cardinals fans are aware that the Rams took care of business last time the two teams stepped on the field.

“Huge Loss For the Rams but again they beat us last time with back up DB’s,” one Cardinals fan said.

Fuller, a former sixth-round pick from the 2020 NFL Draft, had a really productive season with the Rams. In 16 games, the Ohio State product had 113 tackles, five pass breakups and an interception.

Now Los Angeles will face off against division rival Arizona in the first round of the playoffs without him.

After splitting the season series, who will win?