NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Cam Akers News

Just about everything’s going well for the Los Angeles Rams right now.

The Rams acquired Von Miller ahead of the trade deadline earlier this month and then won the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes on Thursday afternoon. That wasn’t the only good news for Los Angeles on Thursday, either.

Rams running back Cam Akers teased a potential return from injury via Instagram on Thursday. Akers, who was projected to have a breakout season this year, tore his Achilles ahead of the season.

Here’s what Akers had to say about a potential return, this season that is, on Thursday evening.

“What if I came back….this year though,” Akers said.

And now Cam Akers is teasing a potential late-season comeback from his Achilles injury…. pic.twitter.com/RPDwx0LOYq — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 11, 2021

This might be too good to be true, but we’d love to see it.

Cam Akers is a sensational talent. He’d elevate an already-elite Rams offense if he’s able to return from injury at some point this season.

NFL fans are skeptical, though.

no chance he recovers that quick from an achilles tear right https://t.co/97B8eU0o0f — ‏ً (@Mets2Hell) November 11, 2021

Others would love to see it happen.

Would the 2021 Rams offense be one of the best offenses ever with Cam Akers back in the mix? That’s probably a stretch. But it’d be an elite unit, that’s for sure.

The Rams really winning the NFC https://t.co/oA7IxeEtqb — ⬅️ Yamato Stan Account #Titans (7-2) ⁷✖️🏴‍☠️ (@NotBGeneus) November 11, 2021

Ok, the Rams are just toying with the NFL at this point. https://t.co/SgoLBEQNkd — KingdomSports (@LetTalkSports1) November 11, 2021

I think if Cam Akers came back this year it would be maybe the most impressive returns from an injury ever. https://t.co/oH7pTx2aY8 — Bootleg Fantasy Football (@BootlegFantasy) November 11, 2021

Players usually don’t put out this type of tease unless there’s some substance to it. It would appear Cam Akers is going to try and recover before the year’s over.

The Los Angeles Rams get back on the gridiron this coming Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers.