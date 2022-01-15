The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tough Rams Injury News

SoFi Stadium during a Los Angeles Rams vs. Chargers preseason game.INGLEWOOD, CA - AUGUST 14, 2021 Fans are in the stands during the Rams vs. Chargers game at SoFi Stadium Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021 in Inglewood, CA. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Rams are limping toward Monday night’s postseason battle against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Rams will be without starting safeties Taylor Rapp and Jordan Fuller on Monday night. They’ll instead have to turn to 37-year-old safety Eric Weddle – who came out of retirement just a few weeks ago – to help them out against the Cardinals’ passing attack.

“Sean McVay says starting safety Taylor Rapp is OUT for the wild-card matchup against the Cardinals because of a concussion, so the Rams are down both starting safeties with Jordan Fuller going on injured reserve this week,” writes ESPN’s Lindsey Thiry. “Eric Weddle will be moved to active roster and will play.”

This is a pretty disastrous situation for the Rams, who have Super Bowl aspirations. The Cardinals are going to try and exploit the Rams’ secondary on Monday night.

“Count me as skeptical that a player who hasn’t seen a field all season will perform well this weekend. Let’s see if the Cardinals can attack this weakness for the Rams,” said NFL analyst Geoff Schwartz.

“I can’t believe Eric Weddle is about to get snaps in 2022,” a fan said.

“The second Eric Weddle steps on the field the Cardinals gonna throw at him,” another commented.

“Rams on upset watch. I could see 3 road upsets this weekend now,” one fan said.

The Rams could be in serious trouble if the Cardinals have early success in the passing game.

