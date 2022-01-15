NFL World Reacts To Tough Rams Injury News

The Los Angeles Rams are limping toward Monday night’s postseason battle against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Rams will be without starting safeties Taylor Rapp and Jordan Fuller on Monday night. They’ll instead have to turn to 37-year-old safety Eric Weddle – who came out of retirement just a few weeks ago – to help them out against the Cardinals’ passing attack.

“Sean McVay says starting safety Taylor Rapp is OUT for the wild-card matchup against the Cardinals because of a concussion, so the Rams are down both starting safeties with Jordan Fuller going on injured reserve this week,” writes ESPN’s Lindsey Thiry. “Eric Weddle will be moved to active roster and will play.”

This is a pretty disastrous situation for the Rams, who have Super Bowl aspirations. The Cardinals are going to try and exploit the Rams’ secondary on Monday night.

“Count me as skeptical that a player who hasn’t seen a field all season will perform well this weekend. Let’s see if the Cardinals can attack this weakness for the Rams,” said NFL analyst Geoff Schwartz.

“I can’t believe Eric Weddle is about to get snaps in 2022,” a fan said.