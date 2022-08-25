NFL World Reacts To Troubling Aaron Donald Video

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 03: Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on prior to a game against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

An all-out brawl broke out during joint practice between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams.

Things got so out of hand that Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald started swinging a helmet at multiple Bengals players.

A video of Donald violently swinging a helmet surfaced on Twitter. It's not a great look for the All-Pro.

The NFL world is disappointed that Donald would act this way, especially on the practice field.

"Pissed-off Aaron Donald is bad enough," Chris Mueller tweeted. "Pissed-off Aaron Donald swinging helmet? Yikes."

"I love Aaron Donald but this is grounds for suspension," Antwan V. Staley said.

Buffalo Bills fans wouldn't mind if the NFL suspends Donald for Week 1.

The Bills and Rams will meet on Sept. 8 at SoFi Stadium.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was suspended six games during the 2019 season for swinging a helmet at Mason Rudolph.

Since this incident involving Donald occurred on the practice field, it'll most likely be up to the Rams to enforce any type of discipline.

The NFL could step in and possibly punish Donald, but there's no guarantee that'll happen.