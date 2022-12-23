NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Aaron Donald Update

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 09: Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

On Friday afternoon, Rams head coach Sean McVay had unfortunate news to share regarding All-Pro defensive lineman Aaron Donald.

Donald will not suit up for Sunday's game against the Broncos. He's still nursing a high ankle sprain.

McVay added that Donald might not play another game this season. He last played on Nov. 27 against the Chiefs.

While NFL fans are glad Donald won't risk re-aggravating his injury in a "meaningless game," they're worried about his future in Los Angeles.

Some fans are wondering if he'll retire in the offseason.

"Good, the man deserves some rest after everything he’s done for us," a Rams fan said.

"Why would he play in a meaningless game for them smart move," one fan tweeted.

"We might never see Aaron Donald play again….man," another fan wrote.

Donald thought about retiring before returning to the Rams for the 2022 season.

It'll be interesting to see what Donald decides to do this upcoming offseason. For now, it sounds like he'll be back for another year.