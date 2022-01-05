NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Cam Akers News

Cam Akers’ season was supposed to be over when he suffered a torn Achilles in July. Although there’s just one week remaining in the regular season, all signs point to the second-year running back returning to the gridiron this Sunday.

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters that Akers was “full speed, flying around” at practice on Wednesday.

McVay added that he’s looking forward to seeing Akers make his 2021 season debut on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.

It’s unclear what Akers’ role will look like in Week 18, but the fact that he’s ready to return from his Achilles injury is remarkable.

Judging by the responses to this news, it’s fair to say Rams fans are very happy this Wednesday.

It’s hard to fault fans for being this excited about Akers’ return to the Rams’ lineup.

As a rookie, Akers had 625 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 145 carries. He really came on strong toward the second half of the 2020 season.

Sony Michel has done an excellent job leading the Rams’ backfield in recent weeks, rushing for over 400 yards in December. The return of Akers, however, should give the Rams a formidable duo at running back just in time for the playoffs.