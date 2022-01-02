The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To What Happened With Jalen Ramsey

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey against the Cowboys.INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 13: Jalen Ramsey #20 of the Los Angeles Rams reacts during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium on September 13, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey wasn’t happy with one of his teammates on defense.

In the defensive huddle, Ramsey appeared to punch one of his teammates, and then the rest of the defense had to break it up.

The Ravens didn’t score on this possession, but this will be a situation to monitor as the game goes on.

After that, the Rams got the ball back but quarterback Matthew Stafford threw a costly interception which gave the Ravens the lead.

Safety Chuck Clark took the interception back to the house to give the Ravens an early 7-0 lead in a gam ethey need to win. They’ve lost four in a row and their playoff lives hang by a thread.

The NFL world was a bit confused on social media as to why Ramsey was upset and throwing a punch.

The Rams are trying to clinch the NFC West, even though they already have a playoff spot locked up.

You can see the remainder of this contest on FOX.

About Hunter Hodies

Hunter is an intern at The Spun.