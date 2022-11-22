NFL World Stunned By Rams Cutting 2 Players Tuesday

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 29: Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams calls a play during a team scrimmage at SoFi Stadium on August 29, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Rams have officially waived running back Darrell Henderson Jr. and linebacker Justin Hollins.

Henderson, a former third-round pick for the Rams, had 283 rushing yards, 102 receiving yards and three total touchdowns this season. He has started in 28 games since 2019.

Hollins, meanwhile, has started five games for the Rams this year. The former fifth-round pick has racked up 26 total tackles and one sack.

For the most part, the NFL world is shocked that Los Angeles would release two starters at this stage in this season.

"Wow," Andrew Siciliano said. "Rams cut Darrell Henderson and Justin Hollins."

"Darrell Henderson had started 28 games for the Rams over the past three seasons, including 7 of 10 this season," ESPN's Field Yates tweeted. "The Rams' backfield is now down to Kyren Williams and Cam Akers on the 53-man roster."

"The Rams waived RB Darrell Henderson and OLB Justin Hollins," Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated wrote. "Both have been starters for the team. Very interesting."

The Rams are currently in the midst of a severe Super Bowl hangover. They're 3-7 heading into Week 12.

Perhaps today's shocking roster moves will serve as a wake-up call to those in the locker room.