NFL World Surprised By Jalen Ramsey Punishment News

THOUSAND OAKS, CA - JUNE 8: Jalen Ramsey #5 of the Los Angeles Rams talks with players of the field during mini camp on June 8, 2022 at the team's facility at California Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images) Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Jalen Ramsey has drawn the ire of the NFL several times for his refusal to follow the league's uniform code.

On the same day Ramsey reportedly voiced his complaints about the league's uniform rules with reporters, it was revealed that the All-Pro defensive back was fined $10,609 yards for unsportsmanlike conduct during last weekend's win over Arizona.

It's not clear what exactly Ramsey was fined for, but no flag was thrown on the play, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Fans seem to be supportive of the Rams star when it comes to his punishment from the league.

Ramsey's lengthy rant today encapsulated his frustration with the NFL's on-field dress code.

“I think they’ll even fine me for this,” Ramsey said, via Pro Football Talk. “Player safety is one of the things that should be talked about more. S--t like getting fined for socks, let’s talk about it. . . . If we want to go out there and look good, and it ain’t hurting the integrity of the game, why are y’all fining me $10,000 for my socks? . . . You want to think about protecting guys, not . . . damn socks.”