Odell Beckham Jr Asked If He’d Take Pay Cut To Stay With Rams

After the Cleveland Browns waived Odell Beckham Jr. in November, he signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams. That turned out to be a great move for the LSU product.

Beckham has been awfully successful in Los Angeles, hauling in 27 passes for 305 yards and five touchdowns in the regular season. He has been just as good in the playoffs. In fact, he had nine catches for 113 yards in the NFC Championship.

With free agency approaching fairly soon, Beckham’s value is much higher today than it was a few months ago. When asked on Friday if he’d consider taking a pay cut to stick with the Rams this offseason, Beckham replied: “Yeah, of course.”

The reason Beckham would consider sacrificing some of his salary to stay with the Rams is because it “feels like home” to him.

“This place, it feels good in my heart,” Beckham said, via Nick Shook of NFL.com. “It feels like a home.”

Beckham’s main focus is on this weekend’s Super Bowl matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Once this season officially comes to an end, he can discuss a new deal with the Rams.

Regardless if the Rams win or lose on Sunday night, Beckham will hit an incentive. He’ll either earn $500,000 or $1 million depending on the result.