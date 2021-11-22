Odell Beckham Jr. Announces Significant Contract Decision

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is the latest athlete to announce they will be paid in cryptocurrency.

Beckham tweeted this afternoon that he will receive the salary from the one-year deal he just signed with the Rams in Bitcoin. Additionally, Beckham said he will be giving back $1 million in Bitcoin to his fans.

“It’s a NEW ERA & to kick that off I’m hyped to announce that I’m taking my new salary in bitcoin thanks to @CashApp,” Beckham wrote. “To ALL MY FANS out there, no matter where u r: THANK YOU! I’m giving back a total of $1M in BTC rn too. Drop your $cashtag w. #OBJBTC & follow @CashApp NOW.”

Beckham’s contract with the Rams includes $1.25 million guaranteed and up to $3 million in incentives.

Beckham’s agreement with Bitcoin and CashApp is similar to the one Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers announced earlier this month. Meanwhile, Saquon Barkley, Beckham’s former teammate with the New York Giants, has been receiving endorsement payments in Bitcoin.

In his first game with the Rams last Monday night, Beckham caught two passes for 18 yards in a loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Los Angeles had a bye this week and will be back in action in Week 12 against the Green Bay Packers.