Odell Beckham Jokes (?) Winner Gets Him: NFL World Reacts

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 23: Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams runs with the ball in the first quarter of the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Thursday night's NFL opener between the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills features the defending Super Bowl champions against this year's Super Bowl favorites.

Odell Beckham Jr. will be watching. Beckham added some juice to an already fun matchup with his tweet on Tuesday afternoon.

"Whoever wins Thursday !!!!! can’t wait … to all the boys goin into the season!" Beckham wrote. "May God bless u wit peace of mind and physical strength to endure the season. God watch over all my brothers this year let them shine and stay healthy !! LUV."

Odell of course played for the Rams last season, and the team reportedly wants him back this year once he's recovered from ACL surgery. Meanwhile, Von Miller, his former teammate in LA, is now in Buffalo and has been recruiting OBJ to join him.

We're not sure if Beckham is being serious about him signing with whichever team wins, but his tweet certainly got people talking.

In a subsequent tweet to NFL insider Josina Anderson, Beckham said he only 'half means" what he's implying.

The Rams and Bills will kick things off Thursday night at 8:20 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime.