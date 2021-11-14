Odell Beckham Jr Explains Why He Picked The Rams

For the first time since signing with the team on Thursday, Odell Beckham Jr. participated in practice with the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday.

OBJ had plenty of options to pick from in free agency this past week. But ultimately, the eighth-year wide receiver decided to take his talents to LA.

After practice on Saturday, Beckham explained why he chose the Rams — saying it “just felt right.”

“I took a lot of time in the decision-making, and it wasn’t to build anticipation or nothing,” he said, per ESPN. “This is my life and I feel like I’ve been through a lot. I’m at a point in my life where I’m ready to play football, I’ve dedicated, I’ve sacrificed a lot to be here. It just happened that this felt right in my heart and in my soul.”

Clearing waivers following his release from the Cleveland Browns, Beckham took a few days to make his final decision. Ultimately, he chose to join the Rams’ uber-talented offense led by Matthew Stafford.

“This is a tremendous team,” Beckham said. “Have a great opportunity to do some great things, and I just want to be a part of it.”

When Beckham signed a one-year contract with the team on Thursday, he joined an elite wide receiver corps of Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods. But, just hours after OBJ’s arrival in LA, Woods suffered a season-ending ACL tear.

With this injury, Beckham’s role in the Rams’ offense should be even more pronounced.

“These guys, they flow,” he said. “It just feels right about the offense … but I hope to find a groove and help this team find ways to win.”

The veteran wideout could take the field for Los Angeles as early as Monday. But after practice, he expressed some uncertainty in his status for this weekend’s matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

“That’s up to [Sean McVay] at the moment,” Beckham said. “Right now I’m trying to find ways to learn the playbook as fast as possible, and if there’s something he needs me to do, I’m always willing to do whatever it is.”