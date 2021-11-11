NFL World Reacts To Odell Beckham Decision News

Last week, the Cleveland Browns decided the team no longer needed veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Immediately after the Browns released him, teams starting lining up for the possibility to sign the talented wide receiver. The Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints were early frontrunners when the news broke.

However, a few days after becoming a free agent, Odell Beckham Jr reportedly decided on a different NFC contender. According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, OBJ is “finalizing” a deal with the Los Angeles Rams.

That’s right, the Rams – who already have Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods – are adding yet another Pro Bowl wide receiver to their ranks. Fans immediately pointed out that the team lost DeSean Jackson and just replaced him with Odell Beckham Jr.

“Of course…The Rams are all-in and now they replace DeSean Jackson with Odell Beckham,” Patriots reporter Ben Volin said.

Other fans pointed out that the Rams are up against the cap, but that didn’t stop them from adding another piece.

“Rams borrowing more money than the Fed,” one fan said.

Other fans pointed out that Odell isn’t the only one the Rams have brought in so far during the 2021 season. The also traded for star pass rusher Von Miller.

“Lol this team was up 38-0 on the Texans *before* adding OBJ and Von Miller,” one fan said.

The Rams were already one of the best teams in the NFC before trading for Von Miller and adding Odell Beckham Jr in free agency.

However, the decision might not be finalized just yet…

Perhaps the Rams jumped the gun with a signing leak? We’ll find out soon.

Los Angeles faces off against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.