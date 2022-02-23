Odell Beckham Jr. Shared 2 Major Updates On Social Media Wednesday

The last week has been a busy one for Odell Beckham Jr. The Rams wide receiver has become a father and had major surgery in the past seven days.

Early this morning–at least in terms of East Coast time–Beckham shared two major updates on his Instagram. First, his girlfriend Lauren Wood gave birth to their son Zydn on February 17, a milestone that OBJ said he “will never forget and cherish forever.”

Secondly, the 29-year-old Beckham had successful surgery to repair the torn ACL he suffered in the Rams’ 23-20 Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals on February 13.

“I know y’all probably tired of hearing me say this every year now “this my year” BUT IM GON BE BACK!!! U better believe imma be back , and imma be back better than ever before,” he wrote on his Instagram caption. “I mean that [s–t] from the bottom of my heart.”

After working out his release from the Cleveland Browns midseason, Beckham signed with the Rams and played an integral role in the team’s run to the Super Bowl. He is slated to hit free agency next month, and the health of his knee will likely play a role in what type of contract he signs.

In the meantime, Odell can expect a lot of sleepless nights tending to baby Zydn. Congrats to OBJ and Lauren.