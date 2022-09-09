Odell Beckham Jr Makes His Thoughts On Rams Loss Very Clear

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on from the bench area in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Rams started off the 2022 season with a 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills. It was a disappointing performance from the defending champions to say the least.

Even though Odell Beckham Jr. isn't on the Rams' roster at the moment, he was at SoFi Stadium to watch Thursday night's game.

Following the blowout loss, Beckham shared his thoughts on the Rams' outlook for the rest of the season.

"Watch the bullshxt story lines and how they try to count the Rams out after one game," Beckham said. "Lol like they didn’t lose to the team that’s most likely comin outta the AFC."

While last night's result wasn't pretty, the Rams still have plenty of time to get back on the right track.

Rams head coach Sean McVay took responsibility for the team's loss to the Bills. That being said, he doesn't sound too worried for Week 2 and beyond.

"We weren't ready to go. That's on me," McVay told reporters. "There was a lot of decisions I made that didn't put us in the best position to succeed. It was a very humbling night."

The Rams will try to pick up their first win of the season on Sept. 18 when they face the Atlanta Falcons.