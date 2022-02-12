Odell Beckham Jr On Ugly Split With Browns: 1 Of My “Biggest Regrets”

Odell Beckham Jr. has been enjoying a lot of success since leaving the Cleveland Browns, but that doesn’t mean he’s satisfied with the way his previous stint ended.

Speaking to the media this week, Beckham revealed that he regrets the way things ended in Cleveland.

“One of the biggest regrets that I have about the way things ended is I just didn’t get — it’s like having a breakup but there really was no closure and it’s kind of just like you go, that’s just it,” Beckham told reporters. “One thing I’ve always been big on in my life is closure. Because I feel like if doors are not closed, they’re always still open. Just having to leave, leave these guys that are your brothers, you have lifetime friendships with, and it just happened so abruptly. A lot of things were out of my control. By the time I woke up, the video was already posted, it just was unfortunate. Sometimes things go that way in life and you just have to roll with the punches. I just think about, here I am now and just making the most of the opportunity that I have.”

Odell Beckham Jr. when asked if he had any regrets on how everything ended in Cleveland: pic.twitter.com/56xLHBUbkk — Nick Cothrel (@NickCothrel) February 11, 2022

Beckham could have regrets about the way his time with the Browns ended, but he seems to be doing just fine in Los Angeles.

Since joining the Rams in November, Beckham has reverted back to his Pro Bowl form. In the NFC Championship Game, the talented wideout had nine receptions for 113 yards.

If the Rams didn’t sign Beckham earlier this season, they may not have made the Super Bowl. That’s how impactful he has been with his new team.

Beckham will try to cap off this season with a Super Bowl ring.