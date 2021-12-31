Odell Beckham Makes His Opinion On Cooper Kupp Very Clear

You can add Odell Beckham Jr. to the long list of people who have been impressed by Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp this season.

With two games left to play, Kupp (132 receptions, 1,734 yards and 14 touchdowns) is on pace to break the NFL mark for receiving yards in a single season (1.964), currently held by Calvin Johnson. He could also top Michael Thomas’ record for most receptions (149) in one year as well.

Beckham has only been Kupp’s teammate since the middle of the season, but he says he has had no problem deferring to him as WR1 in LA.

“I chose to come here knowing that Coop is on pace to break a record. I didn’t come here thinking, ‘Oh, I’ve got to get my targets,'” Beckham told reporters today. “Yeah, I’m a competitor, but I’m here witnessing greatness between Stafford and Coop, and it’s been fun to watch.”

This isn’t the first time Beckham has shouted out Kupp recently. He also did so on Twitter earlier this week.

With Kupp, Beckham, Van Jefferson and tight end Tyler Higbee all qualifying as dangerous weapons, the Rams’ passing game will continue to be a headache for opponents to deal with.

Tomorrow, the Baltimore Ravens and their depleted secondary will give it their best shot in slowing down the LA attack.