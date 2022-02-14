Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was off to a hot start in Super Bowl LVI. Unfortunately, we’ve seen the last of him tonight due to a knee injury.

During the first half, Beckham’s knee buckled while he was trying to make a catch on second down. He had to be helped off the field by trainers.

Moments ago, the Rams released an injury update on Beckham. The All-Pro wideout has been downgraded to out with a knee injury.

NFL fans are obviously heartbroken by this news, and rightfully so. It’s really tough to see Beckham go down in the biggest game of his career.

Beckham had 52 yards and a touchdown before he went down with this injury.

Here are some reactions to the Beckham news:

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero said Beckham is walking around the Rams’ sideline with his left knee in a sleeve/brace.

Hopefully, Beckham’s knee injury isn’t too serious. However, we can’t help but fear the worst right now.