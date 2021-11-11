The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Odell Beckham Jr. Reportedly Says He’s Down To 2 Finalists

Odell Beckham Jr. smiles on the field before a game.EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 16: Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the Cleveland Browns reacts to New York Jets fans before the game at MetLife Stadium on September 16, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

We’ve now got conflicting reports about the next step for free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who was released by the Browns earlier this week.

First, ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted that Beckham would be signing with the Los Angeles Rams. However, two more league insiders indicate that is premature.

NFL Network’s Kim Jones and CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson say OBJ is actually down to two finalists: the Rams and the Green Bay Packers.

Meanwhile, the Rams apparently announced on their website that they have acquired Beckham before deleting the post.

Green Bay had been one of the teams linked to Beckham since the first inkling that his time with Cleveland was coming to an end. The Rams were more of a darkhorse option, but given how they are “all-in” on winning a title this season, it’s not surprising that they made an impression on Beckham.

Stay tuned for OBJ’s final answer.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.