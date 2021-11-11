Odell Beckham Jr. Reportedly Says He’s Down To 2 Finalists

We’ve now got conflicting reports about the next step for free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who was released by the Browns earlier this week.

First, ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted that Beckham would be signing with the Los Angeles Rams. However, two more league insiders indicate that is premature.

NFL Network’s Kim Jones and CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson say OBJ is actually down to two finalists: the Rams and the Green Bay Packers.

Odell Beckham Jr tells me he’s on the fence between Rams & Packers. — Kim Jones (@KimJonesSports) November 11, 2021

Meanwhile, the Rams apparently announced on their website that they have acquired Beckham before deleting the post.

Alright so just a check-in here. Two sources said that deal with WR Odell Beckham Jr was finalized with Rams, and it had come down between the Rams and Packers.

Rams’ website also posted announcement a few minutes ago, but since removed it. pic.twitter.com/lisSGaWdxN — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) November 11, 2021

Green Bay had been one of the teams linked to Beckham since the first inkling that his time with Cleveland was coming to an end. The Rams were more of a darkhorse option, but given how they are “all-in” on winning a title this season, it’s not surprising that they made an impression on Beckham.

Stay tuned for OBJ’s final answer.