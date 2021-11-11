Odell Beckham Had Simple Reason For Choosing Rams

The Odell Beckham Jr. rollercoaster is finally over. After a week of speculation and rumors, the three-time Pro Bowler has agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Rams.

As first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Beckham will become the latest free agent addition for the Rams this season. He will reportedly sign a one-year deal and chase his first ring in Los Angeles.

Beckham supposedly chose the Rams over the Green Bay Packers, who were the other final team in the running to bring him aboard. However, when it came time for him to make his decision, the 29-year-old had a simple reason for heading to LA.

“I’m feeling the love from them,” Beckham reportedly told Josina Anderson.

Odell Beckham Jr is going to the #Rams. He just told me. "I'm feeling the love from them." — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) November 11, 2021

Beckham’s remark has been backed up by a series of Rams players reacting to the news of his signing. Fellow recent addition Von Miller reportedly called the wide receiver soon after he agreed to a deal and star defensive back Jalen Ramsey took to Twitter to welcome him to Los Angeles.

The other way that Beckham will “feel the love” will be by playing with Matthew Stafford and a dynamic Rams offense. He’ll lineup alongside the likes of Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp to form the newest fearsome receiver trio in the NFL.

With the move, the Rams have proved that they’re all-in on winning a Super Bowl this season. In the last year, Los Angeles has traded for Stafford, traded for Miller and signed Beckham in order to create the best possible roster for a championship run.

Beckham will be eligible to suit up and make his Rams debut as soon as this upcoming Monday against the San Francisco 49ers.

Fans could get their first glimpse at OBJ in LA just after kickoff at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday night.