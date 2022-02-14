Odell Beckham’s Reaction To Super Bowl Win Is Going Viral

Despite losing Odell Beckham Jr. to an injury in the first half of the Super Bowl, the Los Angeles Rams managed to put together a game-winning drive in the final two minutes.

Once the final whistle was blown, Beckham couldn’t help but let out a few tears. For the first time in his career, he’s a Super Bowl champion.

NBC managed to get a great shot of Beckham’s reaction to the Rams’ win. It was a pretty awesome video.

Odell Beckham Jr., Super Bowl Champion pic.twitter.com/X3gyniskG5 — NFL (@NFL) February 14, 2022

Beckham had a strong showing in the first half, hauling two passes for 52 yards and a touchdown. Unfortunately, he suffered a knee injury while trying to catch a pass on second down.

It was evident that Beckham’s knee buckled on the play. Shortly after the second half started, the Rams ruled out Beckham with a knee injury.

There is still no update on the severity of Beckham’s injury, but obviously it was serious enough for him to miss the second half of the Super Bowl.

With free agency just around the corner, Beckham’s injury could potentially affect his value. That being said, the Rams will most likely want him back because he was such an impactful player this postseason.