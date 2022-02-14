Patrick Mahomes Reacts To Matthew Stafford’s No-Look Throw

Of all the positive plays Matthew Stafford made during Super Bowl LVI, one throw in particular stood out the most.

On the Rams’ game-winning drive, Stafford delivered a strike to Cooper Kupp for a 22-yard gain deep into Bengals territory. Upon closer review, it became clear that Stafford looked off safety Vonn Bell so much on the play that his throw to Kupp was actually a no-look toss.

No one has thrown more no-look passes in recent years than Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes, and even he was impressed by what Stafford did.

Mahomes couldn’t help but show Stafford some Twitter love for his clutch completion.

Considering the circumstances and what was at stake at that point in the game, the fact Stafford even attempted that throw is a bit preposterous. That takes an incredible amount of trust in yourself and your receiver, plus a healthy dose of competitive arrogance.

Put it all together and it adds up to a Super Bowl victory.