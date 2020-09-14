Photo: Jared Goff’s Girlfriend, Christen Harper, Reacts To Week 1 Win

Jared Goff and the Los Angeles Rams got a big Week 1 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.

The Rams, playing the first game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, topped the Cowboys, 20-17, in a somewhat controversial finish.

“It was very galvanizing,” Goff said of playing in front of an empty stadium. “To kind of be only out there by yourselves, knowing that we’re at home — but at the same time, it’s us and them and there’s no one else in the building and it’s really mano-a-mano. I thought it was really cool that we could really, throughout the game hear our sideline.”

Goff’s girlfriend, model Christen Harper, was very happy with the win. In a normal year, she would have been watching from the stands. But this is anything but a normal year, so she had to watch on TV like the rest of us.

Still, she managed to enjoy the win.

“First W in SoFi!!!” she posted on her Instagram Story following the win, adding a love emoji for Goff.

Goff and the Rams will look to move to 2-0 next Sunday when they take on the Eagles in Philadelphia.

Kickoff for that one is scheduled for 1 p.m. E.T. The game will be on FOX.