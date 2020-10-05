Photo: Jared Goff’s Model Girlfriend Enjoyed Sunday’s Win

The Los Angeles Rams improved to 3-1 on the season with Sunday afternoon’s win over the New York Giants.

Los Angeles topped New York, 17-9, at home on Sunday afternoon. Things got pretty interesting following the final whistle, as Jalen Ramsey and Golden Tate got into a fight at midfield. The Rams cornerback and Giants wide receiver have quite a history.

As for the game itself, Rams quarterback Jared Goff had a solid outing. The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick completed 25 of 32 passes for 200 yards and one touchdown. He’s thrown for 1,063 yards and six touchdowns on the season.

Goff and the Rams played inside an empty stadium on Sunday due to COVID-19 rules. They had plenty of fans watching from home, though. Goff’s girlfriend, model Christen Harper, appeared to enjoy an NFL Sunday at home.

“I guess watching football from home isn’t thaaaat bad,” the model wrote on Instagram.

The Rams should improve to 4-1 next weekend, as Los Angeles is set to take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5.

Kickoff between Los Angeles and Washington is set for 1 p.m. E.T. The game will be televised on local FOX stations.

Los Angeles is currently in second place in the NFC West. The Rams trail the Seahawks by one game.