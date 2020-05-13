The Spun

Photo: Los Angeles Rams Unveil New Uniforms For 2020 Season

Los Angeles Rams tackle Andrew Whitworth runs onto the field.LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 29: Offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth #77 of the Los Angeles Rams leads players on to the field for the game against the Arizona Cardinals at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on December 29, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

The 2020 NFL offseason has been full of new uniform and logo announcements from teams around the league.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons debuted new uniforms for the upcoming campaign. Fans loved the Buccaneers new digs, but the Falcons weren’t as lucky with the reception of their new uniforms.

Not long after, the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots also released new uniforms for the 2020 season. However, the new uniform announcements weren’t done there.

On Wednesday morning, the Los Angeles Rams debuted their new uniforms for the upcoming campaign. Earlier this offseason, the Rams unveiled a new logo – to very poor reviews.

The new uniforms are receiving very mixed reviews as well.

Here’s a look at the new uniforms.

The Rams took a step back in 2019 after making a Super Bowl appearance the year before. Los Angeles struggled to run the football during the 2019 season, something that opened up the offense in year’s past.

Sean McVay found immediate success as the team’s head coach. He went 24-8 in the first two seasons before the team finished with a 9-7 record in 2019.

The Rams hope the move into their new stadium and new uniforms can breathe a little life back into the team after a down season.

Whether or not fans actually decide to attend the games, well, that’s a completely different story.

Do you like the new uniforms?

