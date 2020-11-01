Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Los Angeles Rams QB Jared Goff

Jared Goff is having a pretty rough Sunday.

The Los Angeles Rams are losing to the Miami Dolphins, 28-7, in the first game of the Tua Tagovailoa era. Goff has been pretty awful, completing just 12 of 28 passes for 118 yards and no touchdowns. He’s thrown two interceptions.

Los Angeles entered today’s game as a clear favorite, but the Rams are currently getting blown out by the .500 Dolphins.

How many turnovers does Jared Goff have in the first half? pic.twitter.com/rQ0rp2Wm3M — PFF (@PFF) November 1, 2020

Thankfully for Goff, today isn’t the end of the world, and he’s already doing pretty well off of the field. The Los Angeles Rams quarterback is dating supermodel Christen Harper.

Earlier this year, Harper had a big moment of her own, auditioning for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

“I was told countless times by agencies that I would be successful if I could just lose a few inches off my waist and that I wouldn’t be taken seriously outside of LA because of the size of my chest. Instead of shrinking myself down into an unrealistic standard for my own body, I chose to have faith that I was enough. It took a long time to fully love my body for all that it is, but I am standing here today happier and more confident than ever. I want to inspire other women to feel the same way and to treat their body the way they would a best friend…love her, respect her and ultimately believe in her!” Harper wrote.

Goff and Harper have been dating for more than a year, according to the New York Post:

First linked last January, Harper confirmed her relationship with Goff during Super Bowl 2019 in Atlanta. The Rams ultimately fell to the Patriots, 13-3. In July, Harper and Goff stepped out publicly at the ESPYs, with both posting images from the event on social media.

Now, they form quite a power couple.

Goff would probably prefer to get things rolling against Miami on Sunday afternoon, though.

Los Angeles trails Miami, 28-7. The game is on FOX.