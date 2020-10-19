Photos: Meet Jared Goff’s Girlfriend, Christen Harper

It’s been a big week for Jared Goff and his girlfriend, Christen Harper.

The Los Angeles Rams quarterback is currently playing on Sunday Night Football. The Rams are taking on their division rival, the San Francisco 49ers, in a major NFC West clash.

Earlier this week, Harper had a big moment of her own, auditioning for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

“I was told countless times by agencies that I would be successful if I could just lose a few inches off my waist and that I wouldn’t be taken seriously outside of LA because of the size of my chest. Instead of shrinking myself down into an unrealistic standard for my own body, I chose to have faith that I was enough. It took a long time to fully love my body for all that it is, but I am standing here today happier and more confident than ever. I want to inspire other women to feel the same way and to treat their body the way they would a best friend…love her, respect her and ultimately believe in her!” Harper wrote.

Goff and Harper have been dating for more than a year, according to the New York Post:

First linked last January, Harper confirmed her relationship with Goff during Super Bowl 2019 in Atlanta. The Rams ultimately fell to the Patriots, 13-3. In July, Harper and Goff stepped out publicly at the ESPYs, with both posting images from the event on social media.

Now, they form quite a power couple.

The 49ers currently lead the Rams, 7-0.

The game is on NBC.