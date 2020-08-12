Photos: Meet Sean McVay’s Fiancee, Veronika Khomyn

On Tuesday night, HBO’s “Hard Knocks” made its long-awaited return to television sets across the United States.

Although the 2020 NFL season remains in flux, the show gave an in-depth look at the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers. Both teams enter the 2020 season after having missed the playoffs last year.

The Rams won’t have a familiar face on the field this year after the team let running back Todd Gurley go. However, one constant remains and that’s head coach Sean McVay.

The 34-year-old head coach is the youngest head coach in NFL history to lead his team to the Super Bowl. While he’s busy preparing his team for the field, he’s also been busy off the field.

Before the 2019 season, McVay proposed to girlfriend Veronika Khomyn.

“We’ve been enjoying this amazing vacation so much I haven’t had the time to make this post but…The man of my dreams, my best friend and the love of my life asked me to marry him…And I said YES!!! to being his McBae forever. Here’s to our life together!” she said after the engagement.

Congrats to @RamsNFL head coach Sean McVay who got engaged to his girlfriend Veronika Khomyn! pic.twitter.com/6Dtyto6lIR — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 23, 2019

On Tuesday night’s show, McVay revealed he and Veronika have been working hard on planning a wedding. Unfortunately, COVID-19 threw a wrench into their plans.

McVay and company will have their hands full heading into the 2020 season as they compete in a stacked division. The Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks all added key pieces this offseason.

Can the Rams compete?