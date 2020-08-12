The Spun

Photos: Meet Sean McVay’s Fiancee, Veronika Khomyn

los angeles rams head coach sean mcvay during the nfc championship gameNEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 20: Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams looks on prior to the NFC Championship game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, HBO’s “Hard Knocks” made its long-awaited return to television sets across the United States.

Although the 2020 NFL season remains in flux, the show gave an in-depth look at the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers. Both teams enter the 2020 season after having missed the playoffs last year.

The Rams won’t have a familiar face on the field this year after the team let running back Todd Gurley go. However, one constant remains and that’s head coach Sean McVay.

The 34-year-old head coach is the youngest head coach in NFL history to lead his team to the Super Bowl. While he’s busy preparing his team for the field, he’s also been busy off the field.

Before the 2019 season, McVay proposed to girlfriend Veronika Khomyn.

(Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

“We’ve been enjoying this amazing vacation so much I haven’t had the time to make this post but…The man of my dreams, my best friend and the love of my life asked me to marry him…And I said YES!!! to being his McBae forever. Here’s to our life together!” she said after the engagement.

On Tuesday night’s show, McVay revealed he and Veronika have been working hard on planning a wedding. Unfortunately, COVID-19 threw a wrench into their plans.

McVay and company will have their hands full heading into the 2020 season as they compete in a stacked division. The Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks all added key pieces this offseason.

Can the Rams compete?


