Photos: Meet The Fiance Of Rams Coach Sean McVay

Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams have to be feeling good about their chances this season.

Los Angeles opened the 2021 season with a win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday night. The Rams’ new quarterback, Matthew Stafford, showed off his big arm on multiple occasions. Los Angeles traded Jared Goff and several draft picks for Stafford this offseason.

The Rams will look to move to 2-0 on the season on Sunday when they take on the Colts.

McVay has to be feeling good both on and off the field these days. Off of the field, he’s engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Veronika Khomyn.

The happy couple met during McVay’s time with the then-Washington Redskins. He reportedly met Veronika while she was in school at nearby George Mason University.

Veronika moved out to Los Angeles when McVay landed the Rams job at the young age of 30 – the youngest in NFL history.

The happy couple was able to spend a lot of time together this offseason, traveling to some cool places – including Cabo, where they ran into Matthew Stafford and his wife.

Veronika will surely be spotted at plenty of Rams games this season.

Los Angeles and Indianapolis are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. on Sunday. The game will air on FOX.