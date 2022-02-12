Photos: Meet The Fiancee Of Los Angeles Rams Coach Sean McVay

In just over 24 hours, the Los Angeles Rams will host the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl.

Well, kind of. The Super Bowl is being played at SoFi Stadium, the new home of the Rams. It’s the second time in as many years that a team will be playing in the Super Bowl at its home venue.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took down the Kansas City Chiefs in Tampa last year. Can the Rams do the same to the Bengals?

If they do, head coach Sean McVay will likely play a major role in the victory. He knows what it’s like to coach in the Super Bowl, having brought the Rams there just a few years ago.

McVay’s fiancee, Veronika Khomyn, will surely be in attendance. Earlier this weekend, the Rams head coach confirmed the happy couple is getting married this summer.

He’d like to have an extra ring just before that, though.

The couple reportedly met during McVay’s time as an assistant coach for the Washington Redskins. Khomyn was attending school in the Washington D.C. area.

The couple moved to Los Angeles after McVay landed the Rams head coaching job.

Khomyn and McVay will tie the knot in just a few months. Will McVay be adding a second ring at that point?

We’ll find out tomorrow night.

Cincinnati and Los Angeles kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC.