Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Rams QB Jared Goff

Jared Goff and the Los Angeles Rams are set to open their beautiful new stadium on Sunday night.

The Rams, hoping to bounce back from a disappointing 2019 season, are hosting the Dallas Cowboys in the first game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

While the primetime contest won’t have any fans in attendance, there will surely be millions of people tuning in from home.

One of those people is Jared Goff’s girlfriend, Christen Harper. The model made her Hard Knocks debut earlier this year, as she and Goff took a tour of the new stadium.

Goff and Harper have been dating for more than a year, according to the New York Post:

First linked last January, Harper confirmed her relationship with Goff during Super Bowl 2019 in Atlanta. The Rams ultimately fell to the Patriots, 13-3. In July, Harper and Goff stepped out publicly at the ESPYs, with both posting images from the event on social media.

Goff and the Rams are hoping to have a big season this fall. That season starts with a primetime showdown against Dak Prescott and the Cowboys.

The Cowboys and the Rams are getting ready to kick off.

The Sunday Night Football contest will be televised on NBC.