Photos: Meet The Wife Of Rams Quarterback Matthew Stafford

A week ago, football fans were treated to an incredible Thursday night game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Jacksonville Jaguars.

The matchup wasn’t sexy on paper, but the teams traded punches in a 24-21 win for Cincinnati. A week later, football fans are drooling at the potential matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks.

It features an incredible quarterback battle as Russell Wilson leads the Seahawks against Matthew Stafford and the Rams. The latter came to the Rams in a massive trade that sent Jared Goff to the Detroit Lions.

Since Stafford took over the Rams offense the team has looked like one of the best in the league. We’ll have to wait and see if that continues on Thursday night.

Watching him take the field tonight will be his wife, Kelly, who became internet famous for a hilarious reason earlier this season.

NBC showed what the producers thought was Kelly Stafford.

Despite what you just heard on TV that is not Kelly Stafford. pic.twitter.com/JphxhUQEmM — Jennifer Hammond (@HammerFox2) September 13, 2021

That was very clearly not Kelly Stafford, but she wasn’t too worried about the mistake from NBC.

She actually got a picture with the mystery woman. In it, she called the other woman “Wife 2” and called herself “Wife One.”

Check it out. (Kelly is on the right, for those wondering).

Kelly Stafford for the win pic.twitter.com/QAfdKfDo0N — Seth Wickersham (@SethWickersham) September 13, 2021

The Staffords have adjusted to life well in Los Angeles. Just a few weeks ago, Kelly posted a photo of the whole family enjoying the Rams new stadium.

That photo can be found on her Instagram.