Photos Of Prince Harry Celebrating With Rams Go Viral

Obama and Prince Harry at a basketball game.TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 29: Former U.S. President Barack Obama and Prince Harry chat while watching the Wheelchair Basketball pool match between France and the United States during the Invictus Games 2017 at Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre on September 29, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation)

Prince Harry attended his first Super Bowl this past Sunday and was also lucky enough to be part of a viral photo.

He was downstairs with the Los Angeles Rams after their victory and got photographed holding the Lombardi Trophy. He seems to be a big fan.

Harry attended the game with his first cousin Princess Eugenie.

He relocated to California in 2020 with his wife Meghan Markle and is a lifelong sports fan.

Harry got to see a great game between the Rams and Bengals as it went down to the final two minutes. Receiver Cooper Kupp caught the game-winning touchdown pass for the Rams and then Aaron Donald was able to ice the game with two massive plays on defense.

Donald stuffed Bengals running back Samaje Perine on third down before pressuring Burrow on fourth down which resulted in an incomplete pass.

Now that Prince Harry is wearing a Rams hat, it can only be assumed that he’ll be following the team more moving forward.

