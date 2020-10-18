Photos: Meet The Fiancee Of Rams Coach Sean McVay

Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams are set to play in primetime tonight. The Rams are taking on their NFC West rival, the San Francisco 49ers, on Sunday Night Football.

The Rams are off to a pretty good start this season. Los Angeles is 4-1 to start the season, while injury-stricken San Francisco is 2-2.

“I mean, we have a lot of respect for these guys. I think when you look at the way that some of their games have unfolded, this is a very good football team there,” McVay said Thursday. “We know how capable they are. They’ve got great players on all three phases and they’re very well-coached. So, I think with five games, I think you can kind of let some of the numbers mislead you as far as their record. When you look at the way they played against Arizona opening weekend, that could’ve gone either way. They had two great games against both those teams from New York. Then, the Philly game could have gone either way. They had kind of an outlier against the Dolphins but fighting through some injuries. It was kind of one of those deals where everything was going perfect for the Dolphins and those things kind of can happen. But I don’t think that’s at all reflective of what a quality team this is. We’ve got to be ready to go this week.”

It’s been a big year so far for McVay and 2021 will probably be even bigger.

The Los Angeles Rams head coach is set to marry his longtime girlfriend, Veronika Khomyn.

“Things are going smoothly and every little detail makes me so excited,” Khomyn said of her wedding planning earlier this year.

The couple got engaged back in 2019.

Congrats to @RamsNFL head coach Sean McVay who got engaged to his girlfriend Veronika Khomyn! pic.twitter.com/6Dtyto6lIR — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 23, 2019

Sean and Veronika met back while the coach was with the Washington NFL franchise. They then moved out to Los Angeles together when McVay got the Rams job.

Sean McVay’s fiancée Veronika Khomyn dishes on wedding plans, offseason life https://t.co/flsxE36g5h pic.twitter.com/crFt6lua1M — Page Six (@PageSix) March 20, 2020

Veronika will surely be cheering on Sean on Sunday night.

The Rams and the 49ers are set to kick off at 8:20 p.m. E.T. The game will be televised on NBC.