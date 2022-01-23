Photos: Sean McVay’s Fiancee Is Ready For Today’s Game

Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams are set to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional Round of the NFC playoffs on Sunday afternoon.

Kickoff between the Rams and the Buccaneers is set for 3 p.m. E.T. It should be a fun one.

McVay and the Rams are looking to make the NFC Championship Game, where they would face a divisional rival in the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers upset the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Saturday night.

The fiancee of the Rams head coach is ready for kickoff.

Veronika Khomyn, the significant other of the Los Angeles head coach, has been taking to her Instagram Story this weekend. She’s ready for kickoff in Tampa Bay.

McVay and Khomyn have been dating for multiple years. They first met in Washington, D.C., when McVay was coaching the Redskins and Khomyn was in school.

Now, they’re living together in Los Angeles as the first family of the Rams.

