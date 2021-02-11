Raheem Morris Has A 2-Word Description For Aaron Donald

Aaron Donald reached another milestone in his career this past season, receiving Defensive Player of the Year for the third time since 2017.

Donald finished the 2020 season with 45 tackles and 13.5 sacks, which is actually below his standards. Let’s not forget he had 20.5 sacks as a defensive tackle back in 2018.

Unfortunately for Donald, though, he’ll have to adjust to yet another defensive system. However, that shouldn’t be that much of an issue for a generational talent like him.

The Rams lost defensive coordinator Brandon Staley to the Chargers this offseason. Taking his place will be Raheem Morris, who was the interim coach for the Falcons after they fired Dan Quinn.

Offseason workout programs are still several months away, but Morris is already gushing with excitement about the opportunity to coach Donald. In a recent podcast interview, he threw the three-time Defensive Player of the Year a nice compliment by calling him a “game wrecker.”

“Every offensive conversation that started that week was how to slide to Aaron Donald, to get him doubled, or triple teamed, or chipped, or have a reason to try to not let him wreck the game. He is an official game wrecker,” Morris told J.B. Long on the ‘Rams Revealed’ podcast.

As for how Morris will utilize Donald in his system, Rams fans shouldn’t expect any major changes.

“What we’ll do with Aaron Donald is the things he’s been doing, the things he’s been successful with,” Morris said, via ProFootballTalk. “The things that I notice from last year is his ability to move around and play in different spots are just unique. We want to keep doing those things and he’s just an awesome, awesome football player.”

NFL fans should expect another monster season from Donald.