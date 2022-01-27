Raheem Morris Has A Message For 49ers Star George Kittle

The NFC Championship Game between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers is set to kick off in about 72 hours. The two dreaded NFC West rivals will meet for the third time this season and this go-around, there’s a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.

As a result of the high stakes, the trash talk between the two teams has started to ramp up. The latest blow came from Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris.

According to NFL Network’s Bridget Condon, Morris had a message for 49ers tight end George Kittle on Thursday afternoon. The veteran defensive coordinator recalled that the last time the two rivals met, Kittle vowed to “put the Rams in a body bag.”

Morris then said that for the NFC Championship Game, Los Angeles is ready to “pay him back.”

Raheem Morris says George Kittle talked about the body bag last game and "put us in one and now it's time to pay him back." — Bridget Condon (@BridgetCondon_) January 27, 2022

Kittle wasn’t exactly the reason the 49ers came from behind to stun the Rams at home in Week 18, as he made just five catches for 10 yards. However, San Francisco stormed back from a 17-0 deficit to beat LA, 30-27, and assure themselves a spot in the playoffs.

Although Morris’s confidence is inspiring, the 49ers have pretty much had the Rams number this year. San Francisco also beat their division rivals 31-10 back on Nov. 15.

The Rams have clearly improved since that meeting, but the Niners have shown that they can play with anyone so far this postseason. San Francisco has already knocked off the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers on their way to the NFC Championship.

Now, another meeting with the Rams awaits. Time will who is putting who in a body bag at the end of the game on Sunday night.

Kickoff for Rams-Niners is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.