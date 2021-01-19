Raheem Morris Reportedly Close To Landing New NFL Job

The Rams need a new defensive coordinator. Raheem Morris needs a new job. It appears to be the perfect fit.

Los Angeles is reportedly closing in on hiring Morris to its newly-opened defensive coordinator position, per NFL insider Mike Garafolo.

“The #Rams are focusing on former #Falcons DC/interim HC Raheem Morris as their new defensive coordinator, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Not done yet but it’s looking like he will be the one to replace new #Chargers HC Brandon Staley,” Garafolo tweeted on Tuesday.

The Rams’ previous defensive coordinator, Brandon Staley, just became the head coach of the Chargers. Morris has plenty of NFL experience and would be a good fit for the Rams.

The #Rams are focusing on former #Falcons DC/interim HC Raheem Morris as their new defensive coordinator, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Not done yet but it's looking like he will be the one to replace new #Chargers HC Brandon Staley. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 19, 2021

Raheem Morris worked wonders with the Falcons’ run defense during his time in Atlanta. He won’t have as much of a challenge in Los Angeles.

The Rams are stacked on the defensive front. You could argue the only reason Los Angeles made it to the divisional round of this postseason was because of its defense. With players like Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey, the next defensive coordinator is in for a treat.

Los Angeles needs to solve its problem on the offensive end ahead of next season. Jared Goff clearly isn’t the answer at quarterback. Sean McVay’s offense is capable of so much more.

It looks like we could see an entirely revamped Rams team in the 2021 season. Morris is in line for the vacant defensive coordinator position at the moment.