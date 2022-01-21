The Spun

Rams Activate 3 Players Before Game vs. Buccaneers

Darrell Henderson carries the ball.LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 11: Darrell Henderson #27 of the Los Angeles Rams runs with the ball in the first half against the Washington Football Team at FedExField on October 11, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Rams have gotten a bit healthier going into their Divisional Round game against the Buccaneers.

Running back Darrell Henderson Jr., defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day, and defensive back Robert Rochell have all been activated off injured reserve.

Henderson last played for the Rams on Dec. 26 of last year against the Vikings. He finished that contest with 17 yards on one carry before exiting the game.

He finished the regular season with 688 yards and five touchdowns on 149 carries. He’ll be a big asset to the running game as he and Cam Akers form a pretty dynamic duo.

Joseph-Day hasn’t played since Oct. 24 against the Lions. Before he got hurt, he had 38 total tackles and three sacks. This will be a massive addition to an already strong defensive line.

Rochell will likely provide some depth as the third or fourth cornerback in a rotation with David Long Jr. Before Rochell went down, he had 14 total tackles (11 solo) with one fumble recovery and one interception.

This matchup promises to have a lot of fireworks as a spot in the NFC Championship Game is on the line. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET on Sunday.

