Rams Make Roster Decision On Von Miller Before Tonight’s Game

The Rams have gotten some much-needed good news on pass rusher Von Miller.

L.A. has activated him off of the COVID list, which means he will be good to go for tonight’s game against Seattle.

Source: #Rams pass-rusher Von Miller was activated off the COVID-19 list. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 21, 2021

Miller was placed on the COVID-19 list on Dec. 16 as the Rams also had 24 other players on there during that time. That outbreak forced the NFL to move the Seahawks-Rams game to Tuesday.

Miller was acquired from the Broncos before the NFL trade deadline and has yet to record a sack while in L.A. So far, he has 13 total tackles (eight solo) with one pass defended.

Before being traded to the Rams, Miller recorded 32 total tackles (18 sol0) along with 4.5 sacks and one pass defended.

Odell Beckham Jr. will also be eligible to play for the Rams after testing out of the protocols this past weekend.

Unfortunately, though, ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that starting right tackle Rob Havenstein, tight end Tyler Higbee, and safety Jordan Fuller were unable to test out of the COVID-19 list and will not play against Seattle.

The game will be regionally televised by FOX.